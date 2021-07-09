TRAVERSE CITY — As Michael Foster traveled from the Upper Peninsula to Traverse City on June 26, there was a four-hour window of time where he didn't know if his wife Jana was alive or dead.
Jana Foster continues to fight for her life after she was involved in a head-on crash on M-55 in Missaukee County on June 26. At 9:19 p.m. on June 26, Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said a 27-year-old McBain woman was traveling westbound on M-55 when she crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle head-on that was traveling east on M-55 that was just east of Merritt Road. The other vehicle was driven by the 45-year-old Jana Foster.
Yancer said both the McBain woman, a 29-year-old Manton man and Jana Foster were transported by ambulance to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment of their injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and Yancer said the incident is still under investigation. Once the investigation is completed, Yancer said the case would be forwarded to the Missaukee County Prosecutor's Office for review regarding potential charges against the at-fault driver.
On Wednesday, Yancer said the file had not been forwarded to the prosecutor's office and the only delay are lab results.
Just two days before the crash, the Fosters, who reside in Eckerman and own the Clarke Motel and campground, celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. As owners of a motel and campground, Michael said they were only able to go out to dinner and the beach as their business was full of guests.
He said his wife drove down to Cedar Springs the morning of June 26 for a family member's open house. He stayed in Eckerman to maintain the business as the campground was full. He last talked to his wife that day at 7:22 p.m. when she called to say she would be leaving the open house and headed back home.
When he looked at her phone after the crash, he said it was the last call she made that night. He also remembered the call he got from the police about the crash.
"When I got the call from the state police, they were getting her out in an ambulance. They told me my wife had been in an accident. She was alive," he said from Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. "I jumped in my car even though I had no idea where she was going. She was in an ambulance because the helicopter was fogged in."
He said he had crossed the Mackinaw Bridge into the Lower Peninsula and was near Gaylord when he received a call from the hospital. He said the social worker wanted to know his ETA. He wasn't told his wife's condition or if she was alive, so the rest of the drive to Traverse City he didn't know if she was alive or dead.
It was after midnight by the time he got to the Traverse City hospital. Once he told hospital staff who he was, Michael said he was led down a hallway, which seemed to be never-ending. Eventually, he was told to stay in a room as the person leading him hurriedly walked through a door.
He still didn't know if his wife was alive or dead until the door opened and he saw his wife. He saw her eyes blink and heard her voice. For the first time in four hours, he knew his wife was alive. He said that was the worst part of this entire ordeal, the not knowing.
Jana's injuries included a shattered right arm and wrist, a shattered left leg and ankle, a shattered left wrist, eight broken ribs and her sternum was broken in five places. She also has collapsed lungs, and other internal injuries to her entire gastrointestinal tract, spleen and liver.
Doctors started a surgery last week, but during the procedure, Jana "crashed" and almost died. On July 1, doctors finished the surgery and the waiting game started.
"The weekend was wait and see. The last surgery on (July 1) was the other half of the surgery they started on (June 29). She was halfway through (the surgery) when she crashed and they left her open for two days," he said.
Jana still needs arm and leg surgery and the plan was for them to be done soon because it would help her heal, Michael said. Other procedures also are needed, but only after her arm and leg are repaired and she has healed more, Michael said.
He said the doctors are not talking in absolutes and only focus on the day. The closest he got to a plan was that they anticipated Jana will be in the ICU for another five weeks, followed by another four to six weeks in a different room within the hospital. Once out of the hospital, Jana will have another month of rehabilitation. Michael said that is the best-case scenario and things could take longer.
Although Jana had been stable, after eight days of keeping it together Michael said he hit a wall on the Fourth of July.
"I lost it. I ran out of the hospital, jumped in the car and drove. I ended up on some beach. I sat there on the edge of the water and I was in rough shape," he said.
On Thursday, Jana took big steps backwards, according to Michael. Jana was supposed to have the arm surgery but it was canceled due to her and her vitals not being strong enough. He also said her lungs had worsened and the ventilator has to be removed from her mouth and throat so it can be inserted directly into her windpipe for a long-term connection of the ventilator.
Michael said she had been partially breathing on her own with the aid of the ventilator to now being back 100% on a ventilator. They also will have to surgically install a feeding tube into her belly.
With no definite timeframe for returning home, Michael said he is not going back to the U.P. Friends and family have been helping to run the motel and campground. His oldest son Michael Jr. is with him, while their 9-year-old son Hunter is staying with a family friend.
For those interested in helping the Fosters, a GoFundMe page was set up to help with expenses. The link to the page is www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-jana-michael-foster?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer.
