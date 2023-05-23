GRAND RAPIDS — Beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday motorists in Osceola County should expect land closures on a section of U.S. 10.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said lane closures for road work are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday on U.S. 10 from Lakola Road to 220th Avenue. The lane closures are scheduled to end at 3 p.m. on Friday.
The Lane closure is west of Reed City at the U.S. 131 interchange. Traffic on both the east and west portions of U.S. 10 will be shifted during the closures.
Cadillac MDOT Transportation Service Center Manager Del Kirkby said in the area where the work is happening there is a weather station that is utilized by the MDOT but also the Michigan State Police. That station has been there for at least a decade.
Kirkby said the work for this project will ensure the station is in good working condition but also update the technology. Kirkby said with all the changes over the last decade it was time to update the station to give it the newest technology so it remained viable.
“It’s nothing major. There will be a couple of days of shoulder work and lane closures, but nothing real long-term,” he said. “When the lanes are reopened each day it will be back to normal.”
