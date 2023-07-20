U.S. 10, M-61 work starts this Monday in Osceola County

CADILLAC — Two major road reconstruction projects will begin Monday in Osceola County.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing approximately $2.6 million to resurface M-61 (16 Mile Road) near the village of Marion from M-115 to the Osceola/Clare county line, and U.S. 10 in Evart from the Muskegon River to M-66.
The start date for construction is Monday and the estimated end date for both projects is late August.
Traffic restrictions: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project. Both directions of traffic will share one lane and alternate via traffic regulators.
According to an MDOT press release, based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support about 32 jobs. This project also will provide a better ride and extend the service life of the roadways.
