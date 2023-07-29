CADILLAC — A nearly $230,000 U.S. 131 bridge project over 50 Mile Road is scheduled to start Monday in Wexford County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The project is investing $229,000 to patch and epoxy seal the deck of the bridge and is expected to start Monday and continue through Thursday, Aug. 31. Once the project starts, drivers should expect lane closures and traffic shifts in both the northbound and southbound arteries of the freeway. One lane, however, will remain open in each direction.
MDOT North Region spokesperson James Lake said once in place the lane closures will continue on the weekends for the entire duration of the project due to concrete cure times on the patched sections of the bridge. Lake also said MDOT will remove any lane closures as soon as possible after the concrete has cured sufficiently.
“The epoxy sealant has a performance warranty of five years, but we have seen other epoxy coatings last longer than that,” he said. “Because the epoxy seeps into cracks, that sealant can remain effective after the driving surface has worn down.”
Lake also said this type of treatment has been very effective in sealing bridge decks from water infiltration, which is one of the main enemies when it comes to roadways and bridges.
Once completed, this work will improve the driving surface of the bridges and extend their service life.
