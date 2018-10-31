U.S. Census Bureau looks at the numbers behind Halloween

Halloween is a holiday that has its roots in the Celtic festival of Samhain dating back thousands of years, but it also has a strong connection with images of witches, ghosts, vampires and even the Dogman.
The holiday, while still associated with things that are meant to scare us, also has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities. such as dressing up as your favorite character from television, movies or pop-culture, trick-or-treating and carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns.
Learn more about the holiday as the U.S. Census Bureau and National Retail Federation have shared some spooky statistics about Halloween.
TRICK OR TREAT
41.1 million
The estimated number of potential trick-or-treaters in 2017 — children ages 5 to 14.
Source: 2017 Population Estimates
120 million
The number of potential stops for trick-or-treaters to occupied housing units.
Source: Housing Vacancies and Homeownership
HAUNTINGLY DELICIOUS ECONOMIC STATISTICS
40,411
The number of people employed by U.S. manufacturing establishments that produced chocolate and cocoa products in 2016.
Sources: 2016 Annual Survey of Manufactures
3,430
The number of U.S. confectionery and nut stores that sold candy and other confectionery products in 2016.
Source: 2016 County Business Patterns
991
The number of formal wear and costume rental establishments in the United States in 2016. Source: 2016 County Business Patterns
SPOOKTACULAR
4,407
The number of motion picture theaters (except drive-ins) in the United States in 2015 where one could possibly enjoy a horror movie. California (497), Texas (330), New York (258) and Florida (199) had the most of such establishments. There were 213 drive-in motion picture theaters in 2015 — Ohio had 21, California had 18 and Pennsylvania had 19 drive-in motion picture theaters.
Source: 2015 County Business Patterns
$12.4 million
The value of U.S. imports of pumpkins in 2016. Pumpkin carving and decorating is a popular Halloween tradition.
Source: International Trade Statistics
$1.93 billion
The estimated private construction spending on theme/amusement parks in 2016.
Source: Annual Value of Construction Put in Place Survey 2008-2016
$935.5 million
The dollar value of U.S. fresh apples exported in 2016.
Source: International Trade Statistic
SCARY BIG NUMBERS
$9 billion
Halloween spending is expected to reach $9 billion, the second highest in the last 14 years. The figure is relatively the same as last year’s previous record of $9.1 billion.
Source: National Retailers Federation
$86.79
Celebrants are planning to spend an average of $86.79, up from last year’s $86.13, with more than 175 million Americans planning to partake in Halloween festivities this year.
Source: National Retailers Federation
$3.2 billion
Consumers plan to spend $3.2 billion on costumes purchased by 68 percent of Halloween shoppers, $2.7 billion on decorations (74 percent of Halloween shoppers), $2.6 billion on candy (95 percent of Halloween shoppers) and $400 million on greeting cards (35 percent of Halloween shoppers).
Source: National Retailers Federation
Top costumes
More than 3.8 million children plan to dress as their favorite princess character, 2.5 million as their favorite superhero, 2.2 million as Batman characters, 1.9 million as their favorite Star Wars characters, and another 1.9 million will dress as a witch.
Source: National Retailers Federation
Editor's Note: The National Retailers Federation survey asked 6,961 consumers about Halloween shopping plans. It was conducted September 4-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.2 percentage points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.