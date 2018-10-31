U.S. Census Bureau looks at the numbers behind Halloween

It\'s Halloween and various organizations, such as the U.S. Census Bureau and National Retail Federation have compiled some fun stats to chew on between the bites of candy.

 Rick Charmoli

Halloween is a holiday that has its roots in the Celtic festival of Samhain dating back thousands of years, but it also has a strong connection with images of witches, ghosts, vampires and even the Dogman. 

The holiday, while still associated with things that are meant to scare us, also has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities. such as dressing up as your favorite character from television, movies or pop-culture, trick-or-treating and carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns. 

Learn more about the holiday as the U.S. Census Bureau and National Retail Federation have shared some spooky statistics about Halloween.

TRICK OR TREAT 

41.1 million 

The estimated number of potential trick-or-treaters in 2017 — children ages 5 to 14.

Source: 2017 Population Estimates

120 million 

The number of potential stops for trick-or-treaters to occupied housing units.

Source: Housing Vacancies and Homeownership

HAUNTINGLY DELICIOUS ECONOMIC STATISTICS

40,411

The number of people employed by U.S. manufacturing establishments that produced chocolate and cocoa products in 2016.

Sources: 2016 Annual Survey of Manufactures

3,430

The number of U.S. confectionery and nut stores that sold candy and other confectionery products in 2016.

Source: 2016 County Business Patterns

991

The number of formal wear and costume rental establishments in the United States in 2016. Source: 2016 County Business Patterns

SPOOKTACULAR

4,407

The number of motion picture theaters (except drive-ins) in the United States in 2015 where one could possibly enjoy a horror movie. California (497), Texas (330), New York (258) and Florida (199) had the most of such establishments. There were 213 drive-in motion picture theaters in 2015 — Ohio had 21, California had 18 and Pennsylvania had 19 drive-in motion picture theaters.

Source: 2015 County Business Patterns

$12.4 million

The value of U.S. imports of pumpkins in 2016. Pumpkin carving and decorating is a popular Halloween tradition.

Source: International Trade Statistics

$1.93 billion

The estimated private construction spending on theme/amusement parks in 2016. 

Source: Annual Value of Construction Put in Place Survey 2008-2016

$935.5 million

The dollar value of U.S. fresh apples exported in 2016. 

Source: International Trade Statistic

SCARY BIG NUMBERS 

$9 billion 

Halloween spending is expected to reach $9 billion, the second highest in the last 14 years. The figure is relatively the same as last year’s previous record of $9.1 billion.

Source: National Retailers Federation 

$86.79 

Celebrants are planning to spend an average of $86.79, up from last year’s $86.13, with more than 175 million Americans planning to partake in Halloween festivities this year.

Source: National Retailers Federation

$3.2 billion

Consumers plan to spend $3.2 billion on costumes purchased by 68 percent of Halloween shoppers, $2.7 billion on decorations (74 percent of Halloween shoppers), $2.6 billion on candy (95 percent of Halloween shoppers) and $400 million on greeting cards (35 percent of Halloween shoppers).

Source: National Retailers Federation

Top costumes

More than 3.8 million children plan to dress as their favorite princess character, 2.5 million as their favorite superhero, 2.2 million as Batman characters, 1.9 million as their favorite Star Wars characters, and another 1.9 million will dress as a witch.

Source: National Retailers Federation

Editor's Note: The National Retailers Federation survey asked 6,961 consumers about Halloween shopping plans. It was conducted September 4-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.2 percentage points.

