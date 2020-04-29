CADILLAC — U.S. News and World Report has announced how high schools rank both in Michigan and nationally for 2020.
U.S. News and World Report is a media company that annually announces the rankings. This year it expanded its research by including data on more than 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to a news release.
Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
Local schools’ rankings range from 122th to 645th in Michigan, with Cadillac High School topping the list and Pine River, Evart, and Mesick schools a little closer to the bottom.
The following are the national and statewide rankings for local public high schools:
• Cadillac Senior High School is ranked 122nd in Michigan,3,481th nationally
• Lake City High School is ranked 158th in Michigan, 4,345th nationally
• Marion High School is ranked 307th in Michigan, 9,145th nationally
• McBain High School is ranked 314th in Michigan,9,292nd nationally
• Manton Consolidated High School is ranked 402nd in Michigan,11,737th nationally
• Reed City High School is ranked 454th in Michigan, 12,936th nationally
• Buckley Community Schools is ranked 464th in Michigan, 13,266th nationally
• Evart High School, Forest Area High School, Mesick Consolidated Junior/Senior High School, and Pine River High School were put in a group ranking of 467-645th in Michigan and 13,345-17,792nd nationally.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said although the rankings don't help her district or any district to get funding or any other support, it does help to build credibility regarding how students are being educated.
"Kids work hard, families work hard to support them and they excel," Brown said. "This is a good validation of that hard work."
Brown said it also validates the work of the staff and for that reason, she is proud of what the district can provide students. She also said it helps to show the district is successfully preparing its students for whatever endeavor they choose after graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.