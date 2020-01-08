CADILLAC — The group was like an Apollo group of astronauts, according to the city’s lawyer. They’re venturing into uncharted territory.
Monday night was the first-ever meeting of the Cadillac / Clam Lake Joint Planning Commission. The commission will recommend land use policy to the city council for the land transferred from the township to the city under the recent Cadillac Junction agreement.
The commission, which has two Clam Lake-appointed seats and five city of Cadillac-appointed seats, gives both communities a voice in how the TeriDee, LLC properties and the Cadillac Investment properties will be developed.
“I don’t have any clients with a joint planning commission,‘ City Attorney Mike Homier told the new commission. “I haven’t done a survey around the state but they’re very rare.‘
Monday’s meeting was organizational, and it was the first of four meetings the commission will be required to have every year. City staff — Community Development Director John Wallace, Homier, City Manager Marcus Peccia and Zoning Administrator Mike Coy were on hand to advise the group.
The commission chose Joe Baumann (general counsel and vice president of Wolverine Power) as chair; Baumann then nominated Clam Lake Township Trustee Bill Benson as vice-chair, with the board’s approval. Former Cadillac Community Development Director Gerry Adams was elected secretary, though city officials assured him and the board that the city would handle the recording and transcription of minutes.
The commission reviewed a city-drafted version of the commission’s proposed bylaws, though did not move to adopt the bylaws. Some revisions will be needed, such as designating the city’s community development director as the contact person for the commission. Additionally, the bylaws listed an incorrect date for when the commission could start considering marijuana facilities inside the transferred area. The draft of the bylaws said the commission could do it in 2021, but Clam Lake Trustee Bill Benson pointed out that it should be 2022, per the agreement between the city and the township.
Community Development Director John Wallace gave a presentation on previous plans for the TeriDee, LLC property, which includes a commercial area for restaurants, big box stores, and a hotel and conference center, as well as a residential area for luxury apartments and senior accommodations.
It’s not known yet what will happen with the acreage south of the TeriDee-owned property. In addition to the 142-acres owned by TeriDee, LLC, an additional approximately 550 acres owned by Cadillac Investment Associates transferred to the city as part of the 425 agreement. The joint planning commission will also be tasked with zoning that property.
“We probably want to address it sooner as opposed to later,‘ Wallace advised. “It would be nice to have some of those things settled before we actually get a development application in front of us.‘
Wallace said the commission would have to decide whether to recommend zoning the property as a mixed-use planned unit development (MPUD), like the TeriDee property, or other ideas, such as special districts.
An MPUD matches expectations for how the property will be developed but doesn’t fit right now because there’s no particular plan, other than the land-use plan that was part of the transfer agreement, for the property.
“In the interim, we have to zone it something,‘ City Attorney Mike Homier told the commission. “And so, I suspect that’s going to be the first task that you might end up dealing with.‘
Homier stressed the group’s importance and said he, Wallace, and Peccia are there to help the joint planning commission fulfill its duties.
“It’s an important duty and I don’t want you to think that it’s just a rubber stamp of any kind,‘ Homier said.
It’s unclear when the joint planning commission will meet next; the consensus among the group was that they wanted to review their calendars and set the date at a later time.
Peccia said the commission will call special meetings.
“I think what is more likely to happen than not, is, we’ll end up having special meetings called because we’ll be ready to go with, you know, project or development concept that’s been brought forward and it’s ready for this board’s consideration and review,‘ Peccia said. Special meetings require 18 hours of notice.
