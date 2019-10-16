CADILLAC — Did they look like the other side of a whirlpool? Or maybe a tornado with the spout chopped off?
Tuesday morning’s clouds over Cadillac were kinda cool-looking.
If you spotted them, it was a somewhat unusual event.
“These types of clouds are not all that common, especially in the Midwest and Great Lakes region,‘ wrote Matt Gillen, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Gaylord, after a somewhat sheepish phone call and email from this Cadillac News reporter.
The clouds, which were positioned at about 6,000 feet shortly after 11:30 a.m. when the Cadillac News spotted them after the Mitchell-Bentley press conference, are known as Undulatus Asperatus clouds.
The clouds are also somewhat “new.‘
Following a crowdsourced campaign linked with The Cloud Appreciation Society, in 2017 the World Meteorological Organization recognized the Undulatus Asperitas (the WMO’s preferred spelling) cloud type, the first time the organization had recognized a new cloud type in more than “half a century,‘ theverge.com reported.
“(Undulatus Asperatus is essentially) a fancy scientific term for wavelike clouds that are formed due to atmospheric waves and winds in the atmosphere where those clouds are positioned,‘ Gillen explained.
Time-lapse video shows that the clouds really do look like upside-down waves.
“Another way to sort of imagine these clouds is thinking of what waves would look like underwater in an ocean,‘ Gillen explained via email. “It’d likely be a very similar movement if you could have a camera positioned underwater watching the movement of the waves.‘
