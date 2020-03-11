There were unfamiliar faces at the polls on Tuesday — anecdotal confirmation that Michiganders are using Michigan’s still-new changes to ballot law.
Lake Township is Missaukee County’s biggest precinct, with approximately 2,360 registered voters on Election Day. Still, that’s not very many people, and Lake Township Clerk Korinda Winkelmann says she tends to recognize voters.
But this spring, she’s been noticing a greater number of unfamiliar faces, something she attributes to later and same-day voter registration.
By late-morning on Tuesday, Winkelmann said three people had taken advantage of same-day voter registration, a not-insignificant number on a day when Winkelmann otherwise described the voting as “slow.‘
Likewise, election workers in Cadillac also noticed an uptick in same-day voter registration.
When the Cadillac News spoke to City Clerk Sandra Wasson shortly before polls closed at 8 p.m., Wasson said she didn’t have a number but knew there had been several same-day registrations on Tuesday. There were also late registrations on Monday and over the weekend.
The process was going more smoothly.
“We know how to do it now,‘ Wasson said. “We’ve done it enough now.‘
Wasson noted that absentee voter ballots were up “significantly‘ from 2016’s presidential election, though Wasson did not know if that was due to a higher voter turnout generally or due to the change in laws.
In 2018, Michigan voters passed a ballot proposal that significantly loosened voting restrictions, making it possible for people to register to vote on the day of the election and to ask for and receive absentee ballots without needing to justify the request.
Tuesday’s presidential primary is a serious test of the laws in action, as it’s the largest election yet since the ballot proposal passed.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced last week that absentee ballot requests were up 80% and that half a million absentee ballots had already been cast.
On Tuesday, in-person voters were sometimes confused by the number of ballots to choose from, Winkelmann said. Voters could pick a Democratic, Republican or no-primary ballot (Missaukee County voters had a ballot proposal regarding the county’s recycling center). Many voters didn’t realize that President Donald Trump faced opposition on the Republican ballot.
Tuesday’s voting happened amid concerns about coronavirus, which on Monday was linked to a stock market slump.
In Lake Township, Winkelmann told the Cadillac News late Tuesday morning that hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes were “just there.‘
“We don’t push it,‘ Winkelmann said. The decision to offer hand sanitizer was her own initiative in response to fears about the coronavirus, (COVID-19) spreading to Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced late Tuesday night that coronavirus has been confirmed in Michigan.
Winkelmann said election workers were periodically wiping down surfaces as a precaution.
In Cadillac’s first precinct, where hand sanitizer and wipes were also available, election workers said they were instructing people to use hand sanitizer at the end of the voting process, not the beginning because sanitizer was causing difficulty with the tabulator.
