United Way golf outing to help establish volunteer portal

CADILLAC — The United Way of Wexford and Missaukee Counties is taking a new approach to how it utilizes the funds it receives and that will start with an upcoming golf outing.
United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Counties Executive Director Andy Ulrich said the idea is to try and address the lack of volunteers in the area by giving people a one-stop-shop to connect with volunteer opportunities in the area. The new volunteer web portal, which would be part of the United Way’s website, would allow non-profits to post volunteer needs. Examples of nonprofits include the Cadillac Area YMCA, Habitat for Humanity and Oasis Family Resource Center, according to Ulrich.
It also would allow potential volunteers to search for different volunteer opportunities and seek out the opportunities they are most interested in pursuing.
Historically, Ulrich said the United Way has focused on providing funding to other organizations or agencies to solve a community issue or fill a need. While that would continue, he said he also would like to see the United Way of Wexford and Missaukee Counties take a more active role in providing solutions to community issues.
“This is something we feel we can do to address a relevant need in our community. We are hoping to be going by September,” he said. “We need to pay a company to design the portal and that would be about $4,000. This is something that would benefit all area non-profits.”
Ulrich said the United Way of Northwest Michigan has done something similar and it has increased volunteerism by one-third in its coverage area. Because the volunteer process can be difficult to start for the potential volunteers and the agencies, Ulrich said the hope is the portal will help to make connecting easier for both sides.
That is where the upcoming United Way Golf Classic and Sue Westhauser 4 Player Scramble comes in.
The July 15 event has different levels of sponsorships and entry fees that allow individuals and/or companies to support the United Way but also have a fun day of golf.
“In general (the golf outing) will be a nice way for people to have a good time while also doing some good. Employees have been struggling and have been stressed out,” Ulrich said.”This is a good way for companies to treat them and to have a good time.”
In addition to 18 holes of golf at Cadillac Country Club, Ulrich said lunch will be provided by Primos BBQ. To sign up for the outing go to the United Way of Wexford and Missaukee County website, www.helpothersnow.org/golf, or call (231) 775-3753.
