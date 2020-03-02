CADILLAC — Fentanyl, pageant crowns and secret marriages. The soap opera-infused “Tears of a Crown‘ murder mystery dinner theater fundraiser for the United Way drew hundreds of people to Fox Motors Used Car Show Room on Saturday night, which also happened to be Leap Day 2020.
Ami Peltier, for the seventh time, penned the murder mystery for the United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Counties.
“I thought it would be fun for everybody to dress up,‘ Peltier said of this year’s beauty pageant theme.
The nine-person cast had both newcomers and veterans of the United Way’s annual murder-mystery dinner theater fundraiser.
But longtime director Sally Goggin, though present, took a break from directing. Shaina Biller, who has twice acted in the murder mysteries, stepped into the job instead.
“This is the first time to have a director other than Sally. It’s a lot of pressure,‘ Biller said. “I’m really happy with where this cast has taken the show.‘
Pat Goggin, executive director of the United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Counties, said 338 people attended Saturday night’s performance and dinner (catered by Hermann Suhs). Attendance was on track with prior performances, though a little less than hoped-for.
It’s a busy time for fundraisers, with Oasis hosting a second-chance prom next weekend and the Chamber of Commerce leadership class’s annual fundraiser, this one benefitting the Cadillac Wexford Public Library, also on the books for next weekend.
