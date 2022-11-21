EVART — A hazmat team responded to the Osceola Grand Hotel on Nov. 18 in response to calls regarding a mysterious odor.
According to a press release issued by the Evart Fire Department, at 6:13 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the hotel for an unknown odor and haze in the pool area.
Upon arrival, firefighters identified hazardous conditions consistent with toxic gases.
Immediately, the fire department contained, sealed and vented off the pool area and went into investigation mode for the rest of the hotel. The hotel was deemed secure and safe, and the hazard was contained to the pool area.
Due to the complexity of the situation, Evart Fire Department requested the response of the Muskegon County Hazmat Response Team. Once on scene, the Muskegan County Hazmat Response Team identified the cause of the haze and odor due to accidental over-chlorination of the pool and hot tub.
During mitigation of chlorination, a carbon monoxide leak was detected and mitigated immediately as well.
All departments and agencies were clear of the scene at around 3:20 p.m. There were no injuries or medical interventions during the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.