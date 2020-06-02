MESICK — A Mesick area home was destroyed Monday evening after a fire burned it down, according to Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden.
The call came in roughly around 7:13 p.m. Monday of a mobile home fully involved. The home was located at the corner of 19 Road and 16 Road in Springville Township. Alworden said a neighbor called the fire in and nobody was home at the time of the fire.
Springville Township and Buckley fire departments were dispatched and Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department was requested. By 8:13 p.m. Monday, Colfax-Greenwood had cleared the scene, but Springville Township was still on the scene finishing up.
Springville Township Fire Department Chief Gary Jewett said they cleared the scene around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
He said the fire started in the front entry of the structure but no cause has been determined. Investigation into the cause of the fire has been turned over to state officials.
No additional information was available.
