Unofficial start to summer travel could see reopening boost in Northern Michigan

CADILLAC — Normally this time of year, many Michiganders are planning where they will be for the first unofficial weekend of summer.
This year that was not the case. On Monday, however, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made an announcement that many had been waiting for since March to hear. She announced portions of the state would be reopening Friday including most of Northern Michigan and all of the Upper Peninsula.
It is not going to be business as usual though as restaurants and retail shops can re-open, but only at 50% capacity. The expectation they wear masks also is part of the recent executive order that takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. With the region opening, it could mean an influx of people coming to the area.
Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Joy Van Drie said she is excited to have restaurants and retail opening, while the stay at home order is still in place and our hotels and other industries are still closed.
"We need to be diligent so the rest of the state can open too. Also bear in mind the restaurants will be at 50% capacity and only had four-day notice to open up and double their business, so please be patient," she said.
Earlier this month, AAA of Michigan announced it would not issue its annual Memorial Day travel forecast due to the accuracy of the economic data used to create it has been undermined by COVID-19. It was the first time in 20 years, AAA was not able to do so. The annual forecast, which estimates the number of people who are traveling over the holiday weekend, will return in 2021, according to AAA.
Anecdotal reports, however, suggest fewer people will hit the road compared to years past for what is considered the unofficial start of the summer travel season.
“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend – the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000,‘ AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said. “With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.‘
Memorial Day 2009 currently holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers, according to AAA. That holiday weekend, which came toward the end of the Great Recession, 26.4 million Americans traveled by car, 2.1 million by plane, and nearly 2 million by other forms of transportation including train or cruises.
Van Drie said her office has sent out consumer confidence surveys and is planning on compiling results this week. She said, however, early indicators are showing consumer confidence from the Cadillac area region is pretty high, but visitors from areas known as COVID-19 hotspots will likely be a bit more hesitant.
"So we will need to be diligent in safety protocols to ensure they feel safe moving forward. We have plenty of room to roam and our visitors know that," she said.
AAA expects to make travel projections for the late summer and fall, assuming states ease travel restrictions and businesses reopen. Already, there are indications that Americans’ wanderlust is inspiring them to plan future vacations.
AAA.com/travel online bookings have been rising, though modestly, since mid-April, suggesting travelers’ confidence is slowly improving. When it is safe to travel, AAA predicts vacationers will have a preference for U.S destinations, mostly local and regional locations, and the great American road trip.
The expected rebound in domestic vacations aligns with trends AAA anticipated for the summer 2020 pre-COVID-19. In a March AAA Travel survey, 90% of the 173 million Americans who had summer vacations on the books planned to take a U.S.-based vacation. AAA travel experts say that’s common during a presidential election year when many travelers hold off on international travel because they want to see how the election will affect the economy or international relations. This year, the phenomenon is amplified by concerns about the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend Americans stay home and avoid nonessential travel. Americans should heed all official warnings and refer to the latest updates from the CDC and the U.S. Department of State to help decrease the spread of COVID-19. AAA advises that the decision to travel is a personal one that must be made by the individual.
AAA expects vacationers will gravitate to road trips and family bookings including air, car, hotel, and activities to destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Shortly thereafter, assuming international travel restrictions are lifted, AAA expects to see more demand for tropical destinations and a wider range of international travel.
