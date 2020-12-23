MARION — Gideon Gingerich said he likes his horse a lot and the gelding isn't going anywhere.
But Lasso, a 12-year-old chestnut standardbred, had an "unruly" moment Tuesday afternoon, and now Gingrich's buggy is busted up.
A 73-year-old Marion woman's ride, a Chevrolet Tahoe, collided with the buggy when Lasso wouldn't stay put at the stop sign on 70th Avenue where the road crosses M-115.
Troopers were dispatched around 2:19 p.m. Tuesday. State police said the Tahoe was traveling east on M-115 and Lasso's buggy was traveling south on 70th Avenue when Gingerich's wife, who was driving the horse and buggy, lost control of Lasso. The horse pulled the buggy and passengers into traffic, where the Tahoe smacked into them.
The Marion woman who was driving the motorized vehicle was unhurt, according to a news release from Michigan State Police.
Gingrich's wife, whose name the Cadillac News didn't get a chance to ask before Gingerich needed to go tend to the horse and damaged buggy, was okay.
Mrs. Gingerich wasn't alone in the buggy. The 33-year-old also had their baby and "two youngsters" with her, Gingerich said. Gingerich himself was elsewhere and arrived on the scene later. Gingerich said the family received some bumps and scrapes.
Lasso is Gingerich's only horse but hasn't had much exercise lately; Gingerich said the family will need to be more cautious with him in the future.
The Gingeriches are new to the Marion area. Gingerich said they'd moved here a few months ago, as some church friends live nearby. They previously lived near Coral, which is between Big Rapids and Grand Rapids.
Though they're newcomers, Gingerich has already formed an opinion of 70th Ave and M-115.
"It's a bad intersection," he said.
