CADILLAC — Cell phones weren't working. GPS was down. Even the credit card machines struggled.
It wasn't the weather. It was just spotty-to-nonexistent internet life in northern Michigan—life GOP legislators got to experience last week during a party snowmobile ride.
"What was so great about that is the further west of Cadillac they got, nobody could have internet or use their cell phones," said Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton. Hoitenga also serves as chair of the Michigan House of Representatives Telecommunications Committee and has been fighting for increased rural broadband access. "It's just horrible. Until you experience that, you just don't know how bad it is for us up here."
But the COVID-19 pandemic has cast new light upon the digital divide, as work and educational duties get moved from the school or office to peoples' homes—homes that lack the internet access necessary to get it all done.
This renewed awareness of the consequences of poor internet access could be shifting the political will. Rep. Hoitenga and others with whom the Cadillac News spoke are hopeful that legislation will pass to improve internet access.
"The political will definitely is there. We all see it at all levels," Hoitenga said, pointing to an influx of cash from the federal government for broadband expansion (a recent COVID aid package set aside $7 billion). "I've never seen so much money thrown at an issue."
While Hoitenga's committee is working on several approaches that are meant to lead to improved internet access, Congressman John Moolenaar, R-Midland, is taking another strategy nationwide.
This week, Moolenaar and two democrats, Congressman Sanford Bishop of Georgia and Congressman Jimmy Panetta of California, introduced the Broadening Online Opportunities through Simple Technologies (BOOST) Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The legislation would allow "rural homeowners and primary lessees to claim a $300 tax credit after purchasing a mobile hotspot they can use to connect to the Internet or a signal booster they can use to increase the speed of a slow connection," a news release described.
The Cadillac News spoke to Congressman Moolenaar about the legislation. He said the legislation provides an interim solution as ongoing efforts to build out fiber infrastructure continue.
"The pandemic has really brought to the forefront the importance of increasing access for our rural communities," Moolenaar said. "There's a lot of good work that's being done through the cooperatives and through other entities building out fiber, and that is certainly an important long-term solution. This is more of an interim process that will help families connect to the internet through their own internet hotspots or by boosting the speed of connection they already have."
Like Hoitenga, Moolenaar talked about the importance of getting kids online so they can keep learning when schools are closed. But it's bigger than that.
"Telemedicine opportunities. Seniors trying to connect with their loved ones. Farmers who need to access information about the weather (and) prices," the congressman said. "All these play a role in why this is so important."
Rural residents would only be eligible for the proposed refundable tax credit if they live someplace the federal government has already designated as having inadequate internet; either they can't get online at all or they can't get fast enough internet (the federal standard is 25mbps for downloads and 3mbs for uploads; 25mbps is fast enough for high-quality streaming video but might struggle if other devices were connected at the same time).
You can check out whether you might be eligible for the proposed tax credit by visiting this map: https://www.fcc.gov/reports-research/maps/auction-904-preliminary-eligible-areas/
Most of Osceola County would not be eligible, while most of Missaukee County would; Wexford County and Lake County both have big chunks of land that would be eligible.
Hoitenga was surprised to hear that Osceola County had so much land that wouldn't be eligible, but Moolenaar stressed that the BOOST Act would be an interim step.
"As these maps are updated we may have additional information about various counties, but right now we're working off the maps as they exist. We see a significant benefit to much of the fourth district although in some areas—as you point out—they may have some access, but not as much access and good speeds or technologies as we'd like," Moolenaar said.
Tax credits can be controversial, though refundable tax credits are generally viewed as being more responsive to the needs of lower-income families. They'd still need money to buy the devices outright (BestBuy.com was advertising pricier boosters at about $211 this week, though Moolenaar stressed that the legislation is technology-neutral and families could pick what they want). But with a refundable tax credit, even low-income families who usually don't owe any taxes would get money back.
The Michigan League for Public Policy, which has also been tracking the digital divide, told the Cadillac News they weren't ready to weigh in on a tax credit yet, because tax credits can hurt revenue needed for other anti-poverty and education programs.
But the League recently said the organization was pleased when Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's poverty task force identified internet connectivity as an important goal.
"As part of her COVID supplemental plan she wants to create an Office of Rural Development that focuses on issues, unique to rural communities, including broadband and other infrastructure needs," said Alex Rossman, director of external relations for MLPP.
Rossman said he hopes the conversation about improving internet access will continue after the pandemic.
"A lot still hinges on the private sector in the industry—there's only so much that our government and public policy can currently do," Rossman acknowledged.
