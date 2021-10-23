Unwelcome visitors could come a-knocking

CADILLAC — This time of year, the animals in Michigan are working hard to stash up food or body fat for the harsh winter that is coming.
While people likely enjoy watching the squirrels, chipmunks and other small furry creatures scurrying around to get acorns, seeds and other foods collected, black bears also are actively searching for food to fatten up before hibernation.
Black bears likely will enter their dens for hibernation by December, but timing can vary depending on food availability. Bears may start entering dens in early October, with females typically entering dens earlier than males.
Prior to hibernation, bears spend months foraging for foods rich in calories to bulk up their fat reserves. In the bear world, fat means survival, as they can lose up to one-third of their body weight during hibernation.
“While foraging, bears may move into new areas in search of food or return to a location where they previously found a meal,” Rachel Leightner, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division wildlife outreach coordinator said. “During this time, we ask everyone to consider removing their bird feeders and any other potential food sources until bears have entered their dens in December.”
Bears have an excellent sense of smell and will follow their nose to find food. While natural foods such as acorns, hickory nuts and hazelnuts are abundant, birdseed in feeders is an especially appealing food source because it is high in calories and easy to access.
“Even if you enjoy wildlife watching and seeing black bears, it’s critical for the health and safety of a bear to not eat from human-provided food sources,” Leightner said.
“Bears that seek out these types of foods are more at risk to lose their fear of humans, which ultimately may lead to an unfortunate outcome for the bear,” Leightner said.
Bears also may be attracted to grills with food debris, unsecured trash or outdoor pet foods. While outdoors raking leaves this fall, look around your yard and see what small steps you can take to help keep Michigan black bears wild.
Additional tips and information about preventing potential conflicts with bears can be found at Michigan.gov/Wildlife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.