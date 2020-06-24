Up North Arts Center in Cadillac to remain closed until September

CADILLAC — Facing a drop in volunteers and doubts about being able to adhere to social distancing requirements, organizers with Up North Arts have decided to keep the center closed until September.
Mary Kidder, executive board vice president of Up North Arts, said with the exception of the "drill deck" — a large room that typically is used by the Cadillac Senior Center — most of the center's rooms are quite small, which means it would be very difficult to maintain six feet of separation, as required by the state to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Up North Arts, the Cadillac Senior Center and several other organizations all use the same facility, the old Navy Reserve building on Chestnut Street.
Kidder said it's possible they could come to an agreement with the senior center, which is closed until further notice, to use the drill deck but for the time being, they've decided to remain closed.
Besides concerns about not being able to maintain social distancing protocols, Kidder said their decision to remain closed also was based on a drop in volunteer workers and class instructors, many of whom don't yet feel comfortable coming back to work.
"We're kind of in a holding pattern right now," Kidder said. "It's going to be tough for a while."
Kidder said there are a lot of art centers in Michigan that have remained closed following the statewide shutdown for one reason or another. She said they're in the process of contacting artists who have pieces displayed inside the center and asking them to retrieve them.
Among the reasons they're waiting until September to reopen is that hopefully by that time, instructors will be comfortable coming back to the center; it also gives them time to prepare the center for social distancing compliance.
What exactly that preparation will entail has not yet been decided but Kidder said the Up North Arts board likely will be discussing these measures in July.
Kidder said by September, they also should have a better idea what safety measures schools will have in place, which will help them make decisions on their own policies.
While the center won't be open for several months, that doesn't mean Up North Arts will be inactive during the summer.
By Aug. 1, Kidder said the center's updated website should be up and running. Once the website is live, Kidder said people will be able to sign up and pay for fall classes online rather than having to come into the center.
Up North Arts also will be facilitating a program for kids enrolled in the food hand-out program run by Cadillac Area Public Schools.
During a pickup in mid-to-late July, students will be sent home with art supplies and instructions on activities they can do during the summer. Kidder said the program was made by possible by grant dollars and will take the place of a summer art camp they planned but had to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During the time the non-profit center is closed, Kidder said they'll still need to pay their bills, which is why they're still asking for donations from the community.
Donations can be made through www.paypal.com/paypalme2/upnorthartsinc, by dropping them off at 601 Chestnut St., or by mailing them to Up North Arts, P.O. BOX 62, Cadillac, MI 49601.
