CADILLAC — Normally, kids are discouraged from drawing on the ceiling but at the Up North Arts Center, it's no problem at all.
In fact, it's a solution to a problem.
The Up North Arts Center is trying to raise funds to buy furnishings for their new kids area and fixtures for their renovated gift shop.
Volunteer Mollie Frier said they came up with the idea of selling 250 ceiling tiles in the center's hallways and classrooms for people to decorate in any manner they choose (within reason — no profanity or political statements).
Some of the tiles have already been completed and are on display right now at the center, which is located at the former Naval Reserve Center on Chestnut Street in Cadillac.
Most of the tiles, however, will be decorated at an upcoming event.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, Up North Arts Center will open to visitors beginning at 10 a.m. Frier said kids and adults alike are invited paint a tile. The cost is $30 for an adult and $20 for kids under 18 years old.
There will be five different times set up throughout the day for attendees to paint their tiles. Having different time slots will allow the center to limit the number of people in the building and in the classrooms at any given time.
Time slots are 10 to 11:30 a.m., noon to 1:30 p.m., 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will be given instructions to enter the building in one of three different doors.
Local restaurant Chico's Taco House will be at the center all day selling food. Frier said they've agreed to donate a portion of their proceeds to the center.
Frier said their goal is to raise $7,000 during the event. Anyone interested in supporting the center but who is uncomfortable attending the event in person is welcome to donate directly.
Up North Arts Center will provide all the materials needed to paint the tiles. Frier said they're looking for volunteers to help answer questions and refill supplies as needed.
In order to set up the tables and time slots appropriately, those interested in painting a tile must preregister.
To preregister, call (231) 468-3040 or leave a message at upnorthartsinc.com/contact. For additional information, go to upnorthartsinc.com and look up the center on Facebook.
