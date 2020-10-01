CADILLAC — Artists of all ages showed up at the old Naval Reserve building on Chestnut Street Saturday to decorate ceiling tiles and raise money toward the new children's area in the Up North Arts Center.
During the event, attendees purchased ceiling tiles and were invited to decorate them any way they desired (within reason).
Volunteer Mollie Frier said around 60 people attended the tile-painting event, and they were able to raise nearly $5,000. On Wednesday, Up North Arts will wrap the pictures made by attendees around the ceiling tiles, which will then be placed back in the ceiling for all to see.
Comments they received during the event were that it was fun, that people were glad to be out and doing something again, that it was relaxing, and that they should hold the event again next year.
"We are very happy with this," Frier said. "We feel we had a great turnout for a first-time event held during COVID. The funds will be used to purchase furnishings for our developing Children's Art Center."
Frier said the new children's rooms are 100% ready for furnishings. They have been freshly painted, the floors have been stripped and re-waxed, and new vertical blinds have been added.
As far as how they plan to pay for furnishings, the proceeds from the fundraiser will cover about 15% of their needs, Frier said.
Most likely, adjustable-height tables and adjustable stools will be among the first items purchased. Frier said they are hoping to also purchase one of two portable sinks, which are needed because there is no water supply in the rooms. Other needed items are two large paper cutters, tote tray cupboards for storing individual children’s projects, three tall lockable storage cupboards, and two short cabinets with shelves for flat storage of large art papers. Two drying racks and cork strips for displaying student art work are also needed as well as basic art supplies.
Frier said they are grateful to the city of Cadillac for making two additional rooms available for the children's center in the old Naval Reserve center, where Up North Arts shares space with other organizations, including the Cadillac Senior Center. Frier said they also very appreciative of the donation of paint and supplies by Lakeside Ace Hardware, in Cadillac, as well as a donation from Avon Protection Systems.
Up North Arts decided to develop the Children’s Art Center as a result of a community needs survey taken last winter. Since they've been closed this summer due to COVID-19, Frier said it's given them plenty of time to develop the new area, as well as refurbish their gift shop.
Frier said they will be starting up classes again in November and December. She said there will new schedules posted on their website in the near future.
For information, go to upnorthartsinc.com.
