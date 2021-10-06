Up North Arts honors volunteers who've helped to build the center over last 4 years

CADILLAC — Volunteers who’ve worked tirelessly to build the Up North Arts Center in Cadillac over the last four years recently were honored for their efforts.
On Friday, the center hosted Founder’s Day, which included a ribbon cutting ceremony with Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins, tour of the center’s new Children’s Center and a performance by the Northern Lights Irish Dancers.
“It is to celebrate the four years of hard work given by volunteers to achieve our goal of establishing a Community Art Center for Cadillac and the surrounding area,” said volunteer Mollie Frier.
The Up North Arts Center, located at the old Naval Reserve Center on Chestnut Street, was created in 2016 to provide a place where the arts can be practiced, displayed, and enjoyed by residents and visitors to Northwest Michigan.
Since forming, UNA has expanded its program offerings, which currently include classes in a number of different art forms, including quilting, origami, machine sewing, jewelry design, pottery, and drawing, to name a few.
They’ve also expanded the facility’s footprint by refurbishing several of the rooms, turning one into a store and another into the Children’s Center, which is a room dedicated to arts, crafts and other activities for kids.
According to UNA’s website, “this initial location will serve as visible evidence of our commitment to promoting the arts and cultural enrichment in the greater Cadillac area. Long-range goals will focus on providing a full-featured community center serving all ages for all art forms.”
At the end of September, UNA held their Paint the Tiles fundraising event for the second year in a row. This time, Frier said they were able to raise around $2,000 during the event.
“We were so happy to have children and adults from our community come to Paint the Tiles,” Frier told the Cadillac News. “Some were new visitors to the art center, which really pleases us. The fundraiser was successful as we not only welcomed painters, but also received donations from the community.”
For more information on the center and all the programming and resources it offers, visit upnorthartsinc.com.
