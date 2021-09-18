CADILLAC — A fundraiser created last year by Up North Arts is proof that at least one day of the year, it’s OK for kids to paint on the ceiling.
Or adults, for that matter.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, Up North Arts will be holding a tile-painting event to raise money to complete their children’s center and to purchase smaller pottery wheels for their clay department.
Volunteer Mollie Frier said community response to last year’s event was incredible, both in the number of participants who showed up and the donations they received from those who couldn’t attend in person.
“Last year we raised $4,500, so we would like to reach that again,” Frier said.
Frier said last year they came up with the idea of selling 250 ceiling tiles in the center’s hallways and classrooms for people to decorate in any manner they chose (within reason — no profanity or political statements).
“What is Paint The Tiles? You will be filling our ceiling tiles with your beautiful artwork,” reads a post on the Up North Arts Facebook page about the upcoming event. “This is our 2nd annual event and one of our biggest fundraisers planned for the year ... And your artwork will be proudly displayed in our center for years to come. How fun is that?”
There will be three different times set up throughout the day for attendees to paint their tiles at Up North Arts, which located in the old Naval Reserve building across the street from Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cadillac.
Time slots are 10 to 11:30 a.m., noon to 1:30 p.m., and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Reservations will be necessary to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required and temperatures will be taken at the door.
The cost is $30 for an adult and $20 for kids under 18 years old.
Up North Arts Center will provide all the materials needed to paint the tiles.
For more information, email info@upnorthartsinc.com or go to upnorthartsinc.com.
If people can’t attend, UNA encourages them to send donations to UNA, PO Box 62, Cadillac MI 49601. They can also donate through the website, upnorthartsinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.