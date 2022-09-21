CADILLAC — Cadillac’s Up North Arts Center this month will be hosting a tile-painting event to raise money toward arts programming for area youth.
The third annual “Paint the Tiles” event is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will be one of the center’s biggest fundraisers of the year.
“We will be decorating our ceiling tiles with the beautiful art made by participants of all ages from 5-105,” center volunteer Mollie Frier said.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to support the center’s Children’s Art Department, along with student scholarships for Up North Arts classes and for students continuing their studies in the arts after graduation from high school.
The idea of painting tiles to raise money was hatched in 2020, and each year since the event has raised thousands of dollars for the center, much of that going to children’s programming.
All of the tiles painted by participants are displayed in the center after the event is concluded.
There will be two sessions at this year’s event: session No. 1 runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and session No. 2 runs from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The cost to attend and paint a tile is $20 for students and $30 for adults. Up North Arts furnishes all the paints and other supplies needed.
Registrations are necessary to attend. To register, go to upnorthartsinc.com/events. For more information, go to upnorthartsinc.com.
The Up North Arts Center is located at 601 Chestnut St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.