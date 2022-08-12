Up North Arts receives grants for kids camp, pottery equipment

CADILLAC— Local nonprofit Up North Arts recently received two grants to sponsor its new summer camp program and pottery studio.
Funding for the first UNA summer camp came from the Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network (NMACN), an agency run through the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC) covering a 10-county region. The $4,000 grant was awarded as part of the Network’s annual mini grant arts projects.
This year’s camp ran from Aug. 8-11 and was available for kindergarten through eighth grade. Campers were split into morning and afternoon groups and completed a number of superhero themed art projects each day. The purpose of the program, which will now be run annually, is to engage young artists in the community and foster their sense of creativity.
NMACN Director Mary Gillett said many of the organization’s grants are geared toward providing art programs for kids. When schools are looking to cut down on spending, she said the arts are usually first to go. Promoting a local center like UNA can ensure that kids in the Cadillac community will have the chance to explore the arts.
“The arts teach so much in terms of creative thinking and opening up ... and these programs really provide access that otherwise isn’t there, or it supplements what is there,” Gillett said. “My feeling is that you never know what will impact a child for the rest of their life, and it’s these kinds of experiences.”
In addition to the NMACN grant, UNA was awarded $5,670 by the Cadillac Area Community Foundation to fill its all-new pottery studio. The money provided was used to purchase several pottery wheels and a kiln, which will be used to expand UNA ceramics class options.
Executive Director Doreen Lanc said the Community Foundation is a strong supporter of innovation, and the arts are one of its six main areas of focus. She believes equipping the UNA center with a new set of pottery tools will encourage community members of all ages to take advantage of its wide variety of class.
“It’s nice that they are teaching our children pottery, our senior citizens and everybody in between,” she said. “I think the classes just keep people busy, get them out of their houses and make it a social event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.