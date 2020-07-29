CADILLAC — Just because the Up North Arts Center isn't open right now doesn't mean they haven't been busy this summer.
Last Friday, Up North Arts volunteers handed out around 200 bags full of art supplies to students enrolled in the Cadillac Area Public Schools food drop-off program.
The bags contained construction paper, a glue stick, a watercolor paint set with brush, a dozen fine tip markers, and instructions on two art activities to get kids started on their projects. The instructions were written by local retired art teachers Susan Mellema and Mary Kidder and the kits are geared for kids between 6 and 13 years of age.
Mollie Frier, Up North Arts advisory board member, said funds to pay for the art supplies came from multiple sources, including $3,000 from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation Youth Advisory Committee, $550 from 100+ Women Who Care Cadillac, and Avon Protection Systems, which donated the bags holding the art supplies.
"People seemed surprised and pleased," Frier said about the art kit handout on Friday. "We had a very good response."
This Saturday, kids and families who weren't able to get a bag during the CAPS food distribution can get one by showing up at the Up North Arts Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Bags will be given out on a first come, first served basis.
Up North Arts, which is located in the old Naval Reserve Center on Chestnut Street, has been closed this year as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.
"We couldn't offer classes so we wanted to reach out to kids in the community," Frier said. "So they can enjoy art. It's so important because it helps kids focus on something (other than all the fear and uncertainty in the world right now) and it's also good for an emotional release. It makes them feel better."
In addition to handing out art supplies to kids, Frier said they've been hard at work upgrading two rooms in the center that will be used as a children's art center once they reopen.
Frier said Lakeside Ace Hardware, in Cadillac, even donated some paint and other supplies to help them apply some fresh color to the rooms.
Another upgrade the center's made recently is to their website, which is now much more streamlined and allows people to sign up for classes online.
To check out the new website, go to upnorthartsinc.com.
Those who show up on Saturday should go toward the small structure in the corner of the parking lot, where they will be handing out the bags, possibly under a canopy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.