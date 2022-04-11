CADILLAC — In an effort to demonstrate what their classes have to offer, local nonprofit Up North Arts will be hosting an art exhibit and Lollapalooza on April 30 in their center’s parking lot.
The event is open to the public and will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For the exhibit, several art works from previous students will be on display for attendees to get a taste of what they can produce in UNA classes. Some mediums being shown include painting, pottery and fibers.
Along with the display of art work, several artists will be performing demonstrations on how to produce varying works of art. Jim Smith, who is also assisting with the production of the event, said he’ll be showing attendees a different kind of water color technique.
When people are able to physically see how a work of art is made, Smith said it could potentially inspire them to sign up for a few UNA classes and learn for themselves.
“People can actually watch somebody do something for one thing, and explain what they’re doing while they’re doing it. That can make a difference to somebody that might want to get involved in it,” he said. “They see what a big mess you can make, but I think that the biggest thing for me is to actually watch somebody doing what they’re doing.”
Attendees can also engage with the art form of music. UNA has expanded their class options beyond fine arts and crafting to include activities like the community strum, which occurs every Wednesday until May 4.
At the exhibit and Lollapalooza, City of Cadillac Councilwoman and music teacher Tiyi Schippers will be guiding a drumming activity. UNA Advisory Board Member and Event Coordinator Molly Frier will also be hosting a make and take rhythm instrument activity.
Other make and take activities, like pottery and fused glass, will be held inside the UNA building. All make and take activities are free, except for fused glass, which will have a $5 fee.
Classes like fused glass, Ukrainian egg making, quilling and more have all been added to the UNA class schedule through the spring and summer seasons, and are all currently open for registration on the UNA website.
Although the event is acting as an open house to demonstrate how UNA fosters creativity, Frier said it’s also a way to welcome the spring season, and “renew connections with family, friends and the community.”
Hot dogs, chips and drinks will also be available throughout the event, and donations are welcome. More information on upcoming Up North Arts events, classes and the 54th Phyllis Olson Art Fair — which has an extended entry deadline of April 15 — can be found on the UNA Facebook page.
