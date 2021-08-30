TRAVERSE CITY — For more than two months Michael Foster and his wife Jana have been away from home, family, and work.
During that time, Jana has racked up nearly $3 million in bills and that number continues to grow as she continues to fight for her life in Munson Medical Center’s intensive care unit.
Jana was involved in a head-on crash on M-55 in Missaukee County at 9:19 p.m. on June 26. Police said the crash occurred when a 27-year-old McBain woman was traveling westbound on M-55 when she crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle head-on that was traveling east on M-55 that was just east of Merritt Road. The other vehicle was driven by Jana.
Both the McBain woman, a 29-year-old Manton man and Jana were transported by ambulance to Traverse City hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said the incident report was just recently forwarded to the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office for review regarding potential charges against the at-fault driver.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten confirmed he had received the case file, but said he is uncertain when charges will be filed as there have been numerous ups and downs with Jana’s condition since the crash. Once she is more stable, he said charges will be filed.
“I fully intend to file charges when we have a clear picture of what her condition will be,” he said.
Jana’s injuries included a shattered right arm and wrist, a shattered left leg and ankle, a shattered left wrist, eight broken ribs and her sternum was broken in five places. She also has collapsed lungs, and other internal injuries to her entire gastrointestinal tract, spleen and liver.
With no definite timeframe for returning home, Michael said he has spent the last 60-plus days in Traverse City. Friends and family have been helping to run the family business, a motel and campground. His oldest son Michael Jr. had been staying with him until recently when he returned to college.
Michael said he only left once he was given the OK by his mom.
“He wasn’t going to leave until his mom told him to go. She finally did,” Michael said.
The Foster’s 9-year-old son Hunter had been staying with a family friend, but he recently returned to the Upper Peninsula for the start of school. Michael said their youngest son has gone through a growth spurt and most of his clothes don’t fit him. For that reason and with school on the horizon, Michael said he was planning to return to the U.P. on Aug. 28 to go shopping with his son.
To say the past two months have been a rollercoaster would be an understatement.
Multiple surgeries and Jana’s battered body nearly giving out on several occasions have been hard to take, but somehow Michael has found the strength to do it.
“She looks at herself now and doesn’t think she is better. She is so weak. She is frustrated,” he said. “She doesn’t think she is doing well, but she was asleep for the first 50 days and the really bad stuff.”
Micheal said his wife is healing, but her abdomen is still pretty battered. She has leaky intestines that can’t be repaired surgically for about a year due to the trauma she has sustained. Michael said doctors told him they are too damaged to take another surgery.
Just two days before the crash, the Fosters, who reside in Eckerman and own the Clarke Motel and campground, celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. As owners of a motel and campground, Michael said they were only able to go out to dinner and the beach as their business was full of guests.
He said his wife drove down to Cedar Springs the morning of June 26 for a family member’s open house. He stayed in Eckerman to maintain the business as the campground was full. He last talked to his wife that day at 7:22 p.m. when she called to say she would be leaving the open house and headed back home.
“It is getting frustrating every day. It has been an emotional rollercoaster I can’t get off,” he said.
For those interested in helping the Fosters, a GoFundMe page was set up to help with expenses. The link to the page can be found here.
