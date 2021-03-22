UpBeat Cadillac returning in 2021 on June 24

CADILLAC — Music lovers in Cadillac are spoiled when it comes to the number of free concerts available to them all summer long at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
After COVID-19 impacted the ability to hold events, the schedule for live music was altered in 2020. For now, organizers are planning to bring back world-class acts and regional favorites every Thursday from the end of June through August as part of the UpBeat Cadillac series, which highlights blues, jazz, R and B and rock and roll musicians. Organizer Tim Scully said they can bring these acts to Northern Michigan through various partnerships with sponsors and donations from the public.
As part of safety precautions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all protocols will be followed, including social distancing and facial coverings.
The lineup for this year’s UpBeat Cadillac features some familiar faces, such as experienced bluesmen, the Paul Nelson Band, who kicks off the series on June 24. On July 1, Holly Maguire with The Kevin O’Connell Trio will take the stage for some Chicago-style rock, blues, pop, jazz. Tell Yo Mama will bring funk and R&B on July 8, followed by the Chicago blues and funk of the Nick Moss Blues Band on July 15.
Motown, pop, rock and R&B will be on the stage July 22 with Serita’s Black Rose and more blues, funk and soul-jazz from Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure on July 29. The final month of the shows will start on Aug. 5 with Planet D Nonet, followed by the Rodney Whitaker Quartet on Aug. 12. The final two performances of 2021 will include Chris Foreman’s Soul Message Band on Aug. 19 and U’Neek Soul on Aug. 26.
The shows will be held every Thursday at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion from 7 to 9:15 p.m., rain or shine.
