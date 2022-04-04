CADILLAC — Community members are often unaware of the resources their local library can provide, and it’s more than just books. The Cadillac Wexford Public Library is once again teaming up with the Friends of the Cadillac Library (FOL) to celebrate National Library Week to bring awareness to library programs and available technology.
From April 3 to April 9, the library will be hosting several activities to help re-familiarize people with their local learning center. Four tours will be held through the week to show visitors what’s new at the library, including the podcast room, Chromebooks, upgraded furniture from the Cadillac Leadership Class and newly added Smart board from the FOL.
“We just offer so many things that people might not always be aware of everything that’s available,” said Library Director Tracy Logan-Walker. “So it’s a nice chance for us to say, ‘Hey, did you know you can check out board games?’ Or, ‘Did you know that we support adult book groups?’ Things like that.”
Tours will take place April 4 at 11 a.m., and April 5, 6 and 8 at 4 p.m. Refreshments will be provided by the FOL and no pre-registration is necessary.
Additionally, people can gather in the community room on Saturday, April 9 for a presentation on Majolica Victorian Pottery. Majolica collectors Brenda and Don Wilson will be hosting the presentation and sharing their years of knowledge on the topic with library visitors.
Also rounding off the week will be the first indoor book sale jump started by the FOL. President and book sale chair Vicki Long said it’s been two years since the group held an official book sale. They were able to set up a booth for the last two seasons of the Cadillac Farmers Market, but Long said they’re looking forward to finally being able to have the book sale inside the library.
Previous sales helped to provide the funds necessary to purchase the Cadillac Wexford Public Library Smart board, and Long hopes this year will be just as successful.
Increasing library foot traffic and making people aware of all that’s offered at the library is what inspired the FOL to coordinate the celebratory week of activities.
“That’s what it’s all about, celebrating the library and telling the community what’s available,” Long said. “There’s just so much there. They offer so many programs and everything, and not everyone takes advantage of it.”
Although not a National Library Week specific activity, the library is launching their first social media literacy course for those who are looking to become a bit more tech-savvy. After the FOL made the suggestion to start the class, the library decided to take on the task and cover usage of apps like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The intention is to help people who aren’t familiar with social media better communicate with their friends and family.
“We offered to do a class as kind of an orientation, say, on different forms of social media,” Logan-Walker said. “So if your grandkids talk to you about TikTok, you have an idea of like, what does that mean, exactly? How do you use it?”
The first course will take place on Saturday, April 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Logan-Walker said the addition of the social media class will reinforce to the community that the library is in the information business, and that they’re focused on providing people with training on the things they really care about.
Once National Library Week has come to a close, Logan-Walker said she hopes people will start to see the library in a less traditional way.
“There are still a lot of people who think of libraries in the traditional mode, you know, this is a box with books, and you come in you borrow the books,” she said. “That is a very important part of what I do, and I would never want to doubt what we do, and I wouldn’t want to downplay that, but we also do a lot of other things.”
More information on National Library Week activities, and on additional programs provided by the Cadillac Wexford Public Library, can be found on their website. The Friends of the Cadillac Library and their efforts can be found on their website.
