CADILLAC — Fishing enthusiasts and decoy collectors could find a hidden gem at the Cadillac Fish and Duck Decoy Sporting Collectible Show. The show will be held in the market in the Cadillac Commons on Aug 8., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the event is happening rain or shine.
This isn’t the first decoy show in Cadillac. Al and Gail Nelson, of Nelson Fish Decoys, hosted the first collectible show in the winter of 2019 and another in the fall of 2020. Now, with a snow-free and COVID-free season, they’re hosting again with over 30 vendors. Some are coming in from out of state. Local carvers will also be coming to show off their skills for attendees.
Decoys aren’t just a tool for fishing excursions, they actually have a strong connection to Cadillac.
Fish decoy carver Oscar W. Peterson was born in 1887, and it’s estimated that he actively carved between the years of 1905 and 1940. While living in his hometown of Cadillac, he carved anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 decoys and is now known as one of the best and most imitated decoy carvers, according to the Smithsonian American Art Museum. His candle-shaped and brightly colored fish decoys have been given their own category of “Cadillac style.”
Someone could get their hands on a Peterson decoy at the show.
“He’s well known. People really go out to seek out his stuff,” Al Nelson said. “Matter of fact, we’ve posted some of his stuff, and we’re getting people calling from all over, because there’s one guy who’s going to have some down there.”
Peterson’s work is also one of the reasons Nelson decided to start the collectible show in the first place.
“He was the main reason we got going,” he said. “To sort of preserve his legacy in that too.”
Fish and duck decoys have an artistic value, Gail Nelson said, as well as a technical value.
“They become very collectible, like a shelf setter in an office, you know,” she said. “And the carving could go on a sign out in a workshop, that kind of thing.”
Although fish decoys are a highlighted item found at the show, there will also be a multitude of handmade items like duck decoys, lures, reels, poles, spears and knives. A tank to test and swim decoys will also be available.
For more information, visit the Al Nelson Hand Carved Fish Decoys Facebook page.
