CADILLAC — There has been a concerted effort to educate the community and connect people with services who are living with mental health issues.
There also has been an effort put into trying to reduce the stigma related to seeking mental health services and help the community try to normalize issues related to mental health. Thursday, an event is scheduled to try to accomplish all those things.
From 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, the Baker College Student Center will host a community event entitled, “A Day in the Life of ...” The point of the event is to give those in attendance an inside look into the lives of people with lived mental health experiences.
Last March, a mental health symposium was held in Cadillac to bring various community groups and people together to discuss what they are seeing in their professions. The idea behind the event was to allow the Human Service Leadership Council, which hosted the event at Baker College of Cadillac, to provide programming to not only its members but also community members to help spread awareness about what is going on within different agencies and nonprofits regarding mental health.
Although the premise of the mental health symposium was simple, once it was completed the people who attended the roughly two-hour session also knew it was vital for the community to find solutions to the issues associated with mental health and mental illness.
After the spring event, the idea was that a second event would be held in May during the annual Mental Health Awareness Month, but it was determined to not be a good time. Various events were occurring in May through Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and other agencies, such as Club Cadillac and National Alliance on Mental Illness that would have been a scheduling conflict for those groups.
August was looked at, but with schools gearing up for the new year it again was going to be a scheduling conflict. With all that, it was determined that the second event would be held in September.
The main difference between this event compared to the last one is Thursday’s event is open to anyone and discusses the challenges people face who are living with mental illness.
Instead of the panel consisting of various personnel from area groups and agencies that have a direct connection with mental health issues, Thursday’s event will have four speakers who will discuss their personal experiences with mental health. They include Northern Lakes peer support specialist Ashley Thompson, first responder and Green Lake Township Fire Chief Daryl Case, parent Kristen Kenny and Club Cadillac member Gayle Bottoms.
Human Services Leadership Council of Missaukee and Wexford Counties Coordinator Shari Spoelman said Thursday’s event is a unique opportunity for people to hear from those who have lived experiences of mental health issues. She also said they are often talked about but rarely is there a chance to hear from those who have gone through challenges in their lives related to mental health.
“One of the panelists will talk about the experiences she has had with a child,” she said. “From a parent’s perspective, it is helpful to hear from other parents who have had similar challenges.”
Northern Lakes Community Mental Health operations manager for Crisis Services Stacey Kaminski was one of the panelists at the spring event but as a member of the Human Leadership Council, she helped to find and select the four speakers at Thursday’s event.
She said the idea was to find speakers who could talk about their stories and journeys and talk about how they got to where they are in their lives. Kaminski said that is one way the event could help to reduce the stigma associated with mental health or receiving mental health services.
“It doesn’t matter where you are in life, you might have those (mental health) experiences,” she said. “Everyone has mental health and you have to care for your own mental health. It is not a curse. It is a part of life.”
Kaminski said each of the four speakers will speak for about five minutes to tell their stories to those in attendance. She also said an anti-stigma video will be shown followed by a time for a Q and A with the audience.
Cadillac Area Community Foundation Executive Director Doreen Lanc also has been involved in the process of bringing this event to life. Lanc said a top priority for the community is to improve the conversation about mental health and there is no shame in asking for help.
“We need to keep community resources and support for mental health very visible,” Lanc said. “It is crucial for anyone dealing with mental health or emotional problems they do not have to deal with this alone.”
The mission of the leadership council is to achieve a collective vision of quality of life in communities within Wexford and Missaukee counties through the provision of leadership in the design, delivery and oversight of health, education and human services. Mental health is likely one of the biggest facing this and other communities across the state and country.
To register for the event, you can go here.
