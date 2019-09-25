CADILLAC — District Health Department #10 (DHD No. 10) is helping communities prepare for the upcoming flu season by offering flu vaccines to children, adults, and seniors.

The following are walk-in flu clinics:​

• Tuesday, October 15 — 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Harrietta Senior Center​, 74 Village Hall, Davis Street

• Tuesday, October 15 — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mesick Senior Center​, 1215 S. Alvin St.​

• Tuesday, October 15 — 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Buckley Schools​, 305 S. 1st St.​

• Wednesday, October 16 — 10 a.m. to noon at Cadillac Senior Center​, 601 Chestnut St.​

• Thursday, October 17 — 10 a.m. to noon at Manton Senior Center​, 302 W. Main St.​

• Thursday, October 24 — 10 a.m. to noon at Kirtland Terrace​, 111 S. Simon St.​

You can also call 888-217-3904 to schedule an appointment at DHD No. 10, located at 521 Cobb St. in Cadillac, for the following dates:​

• September 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• October 2 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

• October 11 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• October 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• October 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• November 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• November 20 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

The cost for the seasonal flu vaccination without insurance is $37. High dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $42.​

