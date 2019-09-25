CADILLAC — District Health Department #10 (DHD No. 10) is helping communities prepare for the upcoming flu season by offering flu vaccines to children, adults, and seniors.
The following are walk-in flu clinics:
• Tuesday, October 15 — 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Harrietta Senior Center, 74 Village Hall, Davis Street
• Tuesday, October 15 — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mesick Senior Center, 1215 S. Alvin St.
• Tuesday, October 15 — 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Buckley Schools, 305 S. 1st St.
• Wednesday, October 16 — 10 a.m. to noon at Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• Thursday, October 17 — 10 a.m. to noon at Manton Senior Center, 302 W. Main St.
• Thursday, October 24 — 10 a.m. to noon at Kirtland Terrace, 111 S. Simon St.
You can also call 888-217-3904 to schedule an appointment at DHD No. 10, located at 521 Cobb St. in Cadillac, for the following dates:
• September 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• October 2 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
• October 11 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• October 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• October 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• November 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• November 20 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccination without insurance is $37. High dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $42.
