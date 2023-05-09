CADILLAC — In February 2020, a meeting was held to bring together agencies and people who interact with and/or support families and children in the community.
The idea was for these meetings to continue, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other ideas. On Friday, May 19, a meet and greet event is scheduled to bring these people and agencies together again, according to Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Child and Family Operations Manager Erika Solomonson.
“We want to get to know everyone’s face, collaborate, find some things or holes and make connections we didn’t have before,” she said. “We did a meeting back in February 2020 before it broke loose with COVID. Most everything is done virtually now, so it is nice to gather and talk in person. That is the purpose.”
The event, which is scheduled from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District’s Lake Superior Room, 9903 E. 13th St., will include agencies like Oasis Family Resource Center, local doctor offices, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, the Salvation Army and more.
To start the event, Solomonson said some of the bigger agencies and partners will talk about their programs, but for the most part, it will be a time when people can mingle, share brochures and business cards and make connections.
Solomonson said coming off the pandemic, it seems even more important that these groups come together to collaborate in supporting families and kids in the community who are in crisis.
“The more we do, the better. We know the community is struggling,” she said.
A light snack will be provided and the event is designed as a way for people and agencies to mingle and network. Tables are available for agencies to pass out fliers, referral forms or other information.
While not required, RSVPs are being taken for the event by Northern Lakes wraparound coordinator Stacie Zagurny at stacie.zagurny@nlcmh.org. Solomonson said she also can answer any questions an agency or person might have about the event.
