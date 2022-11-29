Upcoming private school program prioritizes individualized learning

CADILLAC — It was always hard for Penny Rudolph to feel like she was reaching every kid in a classroom of 20 students or more.
In her return to the field of education, Rudolph is looking to run a small-scale home school program that tailors education to the individual student.
Rudolph has worked as a classroom teacher, paraprofessional and homeschool educator, both for her own children and others. Along the way, she’s found that children can experience greater educational success when they’re able to receive instruction that caters to their needs, and allows them the free time to still be a kid.
“One key thing is that they get that personalized attention that they don’t in a big classroom, so that I think is really key,” she said. “They also need to feel safe in every single way in order to be able to learn, and I think a close family fosters that better.”
Rudolph is marketing her program as a private school, but she’s expecting its size and structure to remain similar to that of a home school, allowing every student the opportunity for one-on-one instruction. Enrollment for the program is open now in anticipation of its launch for the 2023-2024 school year.
It’s common for students of varying ages to participate in the same home school program, but Rudolph would like to focus specifically on educating children aged 5-7. Rather than re-enrolling each year, Rudolph intends to work with the same group of students through the end of their elementary school years, then start over with a new class. However, she said this plan could change depending on program interest.
Rudolph’s program will deviate from the public school setting by operating on a four-day school week, with around three to four hours of instruction per day. Additionally, her chosen curriculum prioritizes narrative reading material over textbook use. Both program elements are designed to give kids more freedom in their schedule.
“I think that is so hugely important, especially at that younger age, but all throughout,” Rudolph said. “They need time to be playing, to have unstructured time to just be, and I know that doesn’t work in every family, but I think it’s really, really beneficial for the kids when that can happen.”
Despite its nontraditional qualities, Rudolph’s program will fall in line with other schools by putting a heavy focus on math, science, social studies, reading and language. Students will learn science, social studies and language together, but Rudolph said math and reading will have to be specialized based on skill level.
Mathematics is Rudolph’s specialty as an educator. She prefers to use puzzles and other real life scenarios to encourage students to look at problem-solving from a different point of view.
Rudolph is not requiring that any of her students be preschool educated before joining the program. Because the program is child-specific, their starting skill level is not a concern.
“I have actually worked with a preschooler, 4-year-old, who didn’t have any clue about the alphabet before, and that was challenging,” she said. “You meet the kids where they are, and that’s where you start.”
Although Michigan law does not require that home school educators have a teaching certificate, Rudolph is in the process of renewing her certification ahead of her school’s opening day. In the meantime, she’s working on recruitment and promotion of the program to parents in Cadillac and surrounding areas.
Rudolph said families interested in enrollment can reach out to her directly through Facebook Messenger.
