CADILLAC — Nature-based children’s program Forest and Farm is aiming to make some program changes to expand learning opportunities for students.
With a newly launched website, program director Mary Galvanek said she is hoping to draw more attention to Forest and Farm and share their mission. A GoFundMe is currently up and running to help raise money for an outdoor classroom that can be utilized during any season. The space Galvanek is hoping for is an octagon stick build, which is able to be heated and cooled depending on outdoor temperature, but she said a yurt is also a possibility.
“Well, the outdoor classroom is going to do a lot, and it’s going to help us continue to learn in a nature based way, and right in our gardens, no matter what the weather,” she said. “It’s also going to help our program grow so that we can help more children, because we have a wait list a mile long of people who want to come to our program.”
Forest and Farm is also in the process of applying for several grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which would allow for the construction of a pole barn and an eighty-foot greenhouse.
“It lengthens the growing season, and that’s what I feel like a lot of northern farmers really need, even just those extra two weeks in the spring after the frost drops, but it’s still not quite warm yet,” she said. “Those few weeks you can really boost your growing crops inside of a hoop house.”
In terms of the program’s content, Galvanek said winter is a time of rest and relaxation for farmers, so when students aren’t able to do things like harvest veggies or learn about propagation, they’re focusing on more traditional education.
“We do have a field trip series to the Missaukee Conservation District, but the winter is really a true time where all farmers enjoy rest,” she said. “And so, we find that we get a lot of our schoolwork done, and the educational pieces, learning our colors and our numbers and all of those things.”
Some additional classes currently being taught are art, French and Mandarin. By the return of summer, Galvanek is hoping to have obtained a summer camp license to include more students in the program.
Since starting as a Forest and Farm educator last February, Emily Ruppert said she’s seen students become more confident and independent. She will often guide the students in doing daily chores like feeding the animals on the farm, as well as helping them complete different crafts.
“They learned a lot of life skills like looking out for one another, and feeding animals, and time management, and responsibility,” she said. “Also, I feel like they kind of mature, or at least I think so, but I love watching them grow and seeing how their personalities develop and open up and how they communicate with each other.”
More information on Forest and Farm can be found on their website at
https://www.forestandfarm.us/, along with a link to their fundraising page. They can also be found at the Cadillac Farmers Market where they sell farm raised produce and Forest and Farm merchandise.
