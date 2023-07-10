UPDATE: Michigan Department of Natural Resources firefighters and two local fire departments continue working today to contain a wildfire in Copemish, northwest of Mesick on the Manistee-Wexford county line.
“The 4 Corners Fire started in Wexford County Monday afternoon and quickly spread to Manistee County,” DNR Resource Protection Manager Don Klingler said. “We have confirmed it was caused by a power line.
“Several structures were lost during the fire, but we are still working on finalizing our investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.”
The fire is estimated at approximately 225 acres as of 1 p.m. today and is currently 80% contained.
It is fueled by a mix of jack pine, red pine and hardwoods, Klingler said. Fire danger in the area was extreme Monday due to windy, dry, warm weather and because forests and fields are still dry due to a lack of rain this spring. Fire danger in the area remains high today.
Thirty people were evacuated from their homes due to the fire Monday, and road closures in the area accommodated firefighting efforts and ensured public safety.
“All evacuation orders have been lifted,” Klingler said.
The fire was reported Monday via a 911 call to Wexford County. When DNR crews were dispatched at 3 p.m., it was already at 20 acres.
MESICK — A wildfire fueled by gusty winds and exceptionally dry conditions made quick work of hundreds of pine trees and several structures in northwest Wexford County Monday.
Authorities began evacuating homes in the area of West 8 Road and North 1 Road, in Wexford Township, around 3 p.m.
Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority fire chief Mike Guernsey said as of 6 p.m., they were no longer evacuating homes in the area, but he added that the situation may change depending on how things went the rest of the night and if winds picked back up again.
“Thirty mile-per-hour wind gusts did not help,” said Guersney, who was aware of at least four structures that were destroyed in the rapidly moving fire, although he was not certain if they were homes or other types of buildings.
Fire departments from multiple counties responded to contain the blaze, including Wexford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie and Manistee. In addition, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service also called units in.
Three bulldozers were deployed to create a containment line around the fire, which Guernsey estimated to be around 100 acres in size. Four planes also were called to drop water on the blaze.
Guernsey said they’re not sure what caused the fire at this time, but he added that it originated west of the county.
Guernsey said he was expecting a long night ahead for the firefighters.
“We’ll see what the wind does,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.