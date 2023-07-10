UPDATE: DNR, Forest Service and area fire departments are still working to contain a wildfire that was estimated to have be 225 acres late Monday night.
DNR officials say the fire is now 80% contained.
The fire started in Manistee County and and spread into Wexford County. The fire caused the evacuation of 30 people from their home as well as road closures in the area, said DNR Resource Protection Manager Don Klingler.
“The fire is fueled by a mix of jack pine, red pine and hardwoods,” Klingler said. “The fire danger in the area was extreme due to windy, dry, warm weather and those dry fuels.”
Road closures include: North 1 Road from 8 Road to Faylor Road, and Read Road is closed at Viaduct Road to 3 Road.
MESICK — A wildfire fueled by gusty winds and exceptionally dry conditions made quick work of hundreds of pine trees and several structures in northwest Wexford County Monday.
Authorities began evacuating homes in the area of West 8 Road and North 1 Road, in Wexford Township, around 3 p.m.
Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority fire chief Mike Guernsey said as of 6 p.m., they were no longer evacuating homes in the area, but he added that the situation may change depending on how things went the rest of the night and if winds picked back up again.
“Thirty mile-per-hour wind gusts did not help,” said Guersney, who was aware of at least four structures that were destroyed in the rapidly moving fire, although he was not certain if they were homes or other types of buildings.
Fire departments from multiple counties responded to contain the blaze, including Wexford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie and Manistee. In addition, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service also called units in.
Three bulldozers were deployed to create a containment line around the fire, which Guernsey estimated to be around 100 acres in size. Four planes also were called to drop water on the blaze.
Guernsey said they’re not sure what caused the fire at this time, but he added that it originated west of the county.
Guernsey said he was expecting a long night ahead for the firefighters.
“We’ll see what the wind does,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.