HARRIETTA — UPDATE FRIDAY 1 P.M.: The dog sled race scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled.
The reason? "Too much snow," explained Matt Woudenberg, the race chair, in a voicemail Friday to the Cadillac News.
Michigan’s unpredictable winters mean you can’t always plan on snow being around when you’d like it to be. And you also can’t always plan on clear trails when you’d like the snow to be absent.
This weekend’s dryland sled dog race is dependent on good weather and a lot of hope.
“I know there’s been a lot of interest on our webpage,‘ said Matt Woudenberg, race chair of the Lost Pines Lodge Dryland Sled Dog Race, an event associated with the Great Lakes Sled Dog Association (GLSDA).
“Is it going to go?‘ mushers keep asking, and Woudenberg’s response is, “Too soon to tell.‘
Too much snow, and even three-and-four-wheeled rigs — considered safer than the bicycles or scooters mushers use — can lose control.
“Hang on,‘ you might be thinking. “Isn’t snow a good thing for, you know, SLED DOGS? Can’t they just use a sled if the wheeled rigs won’t go?‘
Yes, snow is good for mushing, but you gotta have enough of it — about a foot of packed, or “hookable‘ snow.
The mid-week forecast of six inches of snow is just enough to wreak havoc with GLSDA’s plans.
“Our forecast is crummy,‘ Woudenberg said.
If it runs, the Lost Pines Dryland Sled Dog Race will be the third-such race; GLSDA ran it in 2012 and then again last year. But the 2018 race also saw complications; mushers ran the first day but the second day was called off.
“I worked hard scraping‘ with plows and harrows, Woudenberg said of the 2018 race. But overnight it got cold and icy.
“It was a decision made by the mushers,‘ Woudenberg said. “They said, ‘We had one good day. Let’s call it.’‘
Woudenberg said he planned to announce on Thursday whether the race is a go or not.
If it does run, the Lost Pines Lodge Dryland Sled Dog Race is at Lost Pines Lodge, 5881 South 15 1/2 Road, Harrietta, on Saturday (10 a.m.) and Sunday (9 a.m.), Nov. 9 and 10.
The event is spectator-friendly, with places to warm up inside the lodge and restaurant. Spectators can watch for free; you’re just asked not to park where you would block trails and to leave your own pets at home.
