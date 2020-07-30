WELLSTON — Three teenagers were found safe after a river trip went awry.
The Wexford County Sheriff's Department reports that the three Oakland County teens were rafting the Pine River, entering at Dobson Bridge at about 2 p.m. They were supposed to exit the river at Peterson Bridge by about 5 p.m., but did not leave the river.
The teens were unfamiliar with the river, the Sheriff's Department said.
A search including the Wexford Sheriff's Department, Michigan State Police Cadillac Post and Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Various access points and areas along the Pine River were checked during the search, the Sheriff's Department said. Private citizens and livery business owners in the area were also contacted and assisted in the search.
The teens were eventually located about 2.5 hours later at a residence along the Pine River near Low Bridge in Manistee County. They were found in good condition and reunited to family and friends.
Spl. Lt. Derrick Carroll of the Michigan State Police confirmed to the Cadillac News that a raft was found at 9:15 p.m. and three teens were found safe shortly thereafter, at 9:55 p.m.
Carroll said the Wexford County Sheriff's Office handled the search and asked for aviation support from Michigan State Police.
The Cadillac News was at the MSP staging area at Low Bridge on the Pine River in the Huron-Manistee National Forest when the aviation support was canceled due to the teenagers having been located.
