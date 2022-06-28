Updated EPA health advisory pushes PFAS action levels closer to zero

CADILLAC — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a new advisory recently on PFAS chemicals which lowers the level they consider potentially harmful to humans.
The updated levels are lower than those reported in local areas of concern like Haring Township.
Because the advisory is not enforceable, the adoption of these action levels are not required, but the EPA is planning to release a proposed National Drinking Water Regulation in the fall. If adopted, this would require every state to implement a treatment system for its drinking water to achieve the minimum reporting level.
Haring Township has been a site of concern for PFAS for both area residents and families of the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center, which runs on township water. As of 2018, the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) reports township levels at 3 ppt for both PFOA and PFOS, which is considered below action level by state of Michigan standards.
Currently, the state of Michigan PFAS action level is 16 ppt for PFOA and 8 ppt for PFOS. Prior to the update, the EPA's 2016 health advisory for PFAS chemicals was set at 70 ppt for both PFOA and PFOS. Now, those numbers have been revised to 0.004 ppt for PFOA and 0.02 ppt for PFOS.
According to an EPA fact sheet on the update, the EPA Science Advisory Board is still reviewing the analyses, which means the levels are subject to change. However, the EPA also stated they don't anticipate any changes that would result in health advisory levels higher than the minimum reporting level.
Wexford-Missaukee CTC Director Tim Rigling said it has not changed its plans moving forward, and that the CTC is still committed to finding a solution for zero PFAS in its water.
"Our last two quarterly samples taken at the CTC showed all PFAS levels below the state MCLs, which is good," Rigling said via email. "How the State of Michigan responds to the new stricter EPA levels is hard to say."
CTC drinking fountains were also tested and no PFAS chemicals were detected, according to Rigling.
Rigling said he was surprised to see the EPA's levels. Although not an expert, he said he's seen how PFAS samples are taken, and to his understanding "1 ppt is equivalent to a drop of water in an Olympic-size swimming pool."
For that reason, Rigling believes that accurately measuring PFAS at the levels set by the EPA would be difficult to do in the labs the CTC sends its samples to. Additionally, Rigling said he's concerned about ensuring that there is no contamination of the samples through the process.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Lynn Sutfin said the announcement from the EPA is welcomed by the state of Michigan "as a step toward a more unified and consistent approach to addressing PFAS compounds nationwide."
Sutfin said Michigan has been aggressively working to identify and remove PFAS from its environment, in addition to helping communities take the steps necessary to protect themselves through the use of filters and bottled water.
Moving forward, she said the MDHHS and other MPART agencies will be reviewing the new EPA standards and assessing how Michigan's standards could be impacted or revised. She said they'll also be working with legislative, federal and local partners to incorporate the new standards into state regulations, guidelines and oversight as appropriate.
On the public health end, Environmental Health Director with District Health Department No. 10 Michael Kramer said he doesn't think the EPA announcement is any cause for alarm.
"I think people should do their own research and be well-informed, try to stay knowledgeable," he said. "I think it's always good to stay informed of updates, and I would say the state will be looking hard at the released advisories from the EPA. Legislatures and regulators will be taking that information and, if necessary, potentially be adopting new standards."
Kramer has not seen any immediate health impact caused by exposure to PFAS. Generally speaking, he said harmful effects due to exposure to PFAS are chronic in nature, and not acute where single exposure would cause adverse outcomes for the vast majority of the population.
Some long-term impacts of PFAS include decreased fertility, thyroid disease and liver damage. If people are concerned about their own water supply from a private well, MPART recommends reaching out to one of the PFAS Certified Michigan Laboratories across the state and sending in a sample.
For those concerned about their personal health as a result of PFAS exposure, Kramer recommends contacting their doctor or care provider.
