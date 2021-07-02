TRAVERSE CITY — A 45-year Upper Peninsula woman is fighting for her life nearly a week after she was in a head-on collision on M-55.
At 9:19 p.m. on June 26, Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said a 27-year-old McBain woman was traveling westbound on M-55 when she crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle head-on that was traveling east on M-55 that was just east of Merritt Road. The other vehicle was driven by a 45-year-old Eckerman woman, who has been identified as Jana Foster.
Yancer said both the McBain woman, a 29-year-old Manton man and Foster were transported by ambulance to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment of their injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and Yancer said the incident is still under investigation. Once the investigation is completed, Yancer said the case would be forwarded to the Missaukee County Prosecutor's Office for review regarding potential charges against the at-fault driver.
Foster's husband Michael Foster said his wife sustained serious injuries that include a shattered right arm and wrist, a shattered left leg and ankle, a shattered left wrist, eight broken ribs and her sternum was broken in five places. She also has collapsed lungs, and other internal injuries to her entire gastrointestinal tract, spleen and liver.
Michael Foster said with all the trauma his wife sustained, he is amazed she doesn't have any head or neck injuries. He also said her face doesn't have one scratch or even a bruise. He attributes that to the cocoon of airbags that surrounded his wife upon impact.
While his wife was conscious, she is now in a coma and tubed. Doctors started a surgery earlier in the week, but during the procedure Michael Foster said his wife "crashed" and nearly died. On Thursday, doctors finished the surgery and now the waiting game starts.
"I'm very happy and excited about how the surgery went," Michael Foster said. "We have a good, small, little win."
According to a Facebook post by the Merritt Area Fire Department, one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire and the department assisted EMS before transport of both the McBain man and Eckerman woman.
