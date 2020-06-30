REED CITY — Starting on Monday, July 6, Portions of US-10 between Reed City and Evart will be receiving a $1.3 million repaving from the Michigan Department of Transportation. This repaving will resurface two sections of US-10 totaling 4.7 miles.
In Reed City, US-10 will be improved from just east of US-131 to 200th Avenue.
In the city of Evart, work limits are from just west of 110th Avenue to a quarter-mile west of 95th Avenue. The construction will not go into downtown Evart according to MDOT.
Both directions will share one lane via traffic regulators. Reed City lane closures will be in effect in the evening between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Evart lane closures will take place during the day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The construction is expected to continue through mid-August, according to MDOT.
