US-10 in Osceola County closed for Monday morning crash

REED CITY — It’s likely some people were detoured on their way to work or while out running errands Monday morning due to a two-vehicle crash.
At around 7:17 a.m. Monday, Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool said deputies were dispatched to the scene of a crash on U.S. 10 that closed both east and westbound lanes between M-66 and 20th Avenue east of Sears. Cool said the crash involved a semitrailer and a van.
The driver of the semitrailer pulled in front of the van and that is when the collision occurred. He also said as a result of the crash the semi ended up blocking U.S. 10. While deputies were called out to the incident as a personal injury crash, Cool said the driver of the semitrailer and the van refused treatment from EMS.
Although the driver of the semitrailer was determined to be at fault for failing to yield, Cool said he was uncertain if a citation was given. He said during the cleanup of the crash, a detour was used. The scene was cleared around 9 a.m. Monday.
