This time of year many construction projects typically start, but this isn't a typical year.
On Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation was scheduled to start a project designed to invest roughly $900,000 to improve eight bridges along the US-131 corridor through Kent, Mecosta, and Osceola counties. The project, however, didn't start on Monday and was delayed.
The delay is due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
MDOT Cadillac Transportation Service Center Manager Del Kirkby said the project is on hold for now and it was suspended by the contractor due to concerns related to the COVID-19 virus. He said as soon as there is an update to the project's status, MDOT will update the public.
He said with the delay, contractors will not be paid, but they also will not be accessed damages for the delay. Before the delay, Kirkby said the contractor had to make sure the work zone was safe and it had to be maintained before the suspension could start, which was the directive given by MDOT.
"It doesn't show a date for lifting the suspension, but I think we will get more guidance later," Kirkby said.
Bridges to be worked on along the corridor included Indian Lakes Road in Kent County, Jefferson Road and 22 Mile Road in Mecosta County, and 9 Mile Road in Osceola County. Work will include deck patching, approach reconstruction, joint replacement, and concrete surface coating.
During the project, there will be traffic impacts including lane closures and traffic shifts. When the project is completed it will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the bridges. The project was orginally scheduled to start on April 6 and be complete by Mid-July.
