CADILLAC — Wednesday morning US-131 near Manton will be closed to traffic.
Before you pull out your map or start scouring Google Earth for a way to bypass this stretch of freeway, the Michigan State Police are informing motorists the closure will only be for a few minutes.
Tuesday morning Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said around 9 a.m. US-131 will closed for a few minutes while a utility company strings cable across the freeway south of Manton. Carroll also said the location of the closure will be just south of the Old Mackinaw Trail underpass area.
Once the utility company finishes stringing the cable across the freeway, Carroll said it will be reopened to normal traffic. Carroll stressed the closure is only anticipated to last a few minutes.
