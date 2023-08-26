WASHINGTON — Farmers who grow specialty crops in the Wolverine State such as cherries, apples, blueberries asparagus, grapes and Christmas trees may soon benefit from a recent announcement regarding federal funding
Michigan recently received more than $2.2 million in Specialty Crop Block Grant Program funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service. With this grant, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crop products and create new market opportunities for the state’s specialty crop producers.
The funding was broken into 20 different projects ranging in funding amount as low as $80,000 for advancing fruit, vegetable and farm market growers knowledge and efficiency through the Great Lakes Expo and up to $158,395 for international and domestic promotion of Michigan speciality crops. There also is $130,972 used for grant administration to ensure that the state agency and sub-awardees abide by federal and state requirements and regulations by performing pre-award and post-award activities to administer funding.
One of the projects also looks to have potential to impact local farmers.
A little more than $89,000 is being devoted to improving establishment of Christmas tree plantations through research and education.
The funds will allow the Michigan Christmas Tree Association to work in collaboration with Michigan State University to establish on-farm trials around the state to investigate methods to improve establishment of Christmas tree plantations, which is often a bottleneck in the Christmas tree production cycle in Michigan.
It will include the development of webinars, articles for the association’s Great Lakes Christmas Tree Journal and presentations for the association’s winter and summer meetings to educate growers on best practices based on our results and existing knowledge.
There also is funding to the Michigan Potato Industry Commission to provide nutritional education and inspiration using Michigan-produced potatoes to food insecure and bilingual audiences across the state. Additional funded projects focus in areas such as regional marketing campaigns and customer awareness, pest management, and identifying new markets.
The funding to Michigan is part of a total of $72.9 million in non-competitive FY 2023 speciality crops funding awarded to 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia. The specialty crops funding supports farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops. USDA’s support will strengthen U.S. specialty crop production and markets, ensuring an abundant, affordable supply of highly nutritious fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops, which are vital to the health and well-being of all Americans.
The funding for the specialty crops grants is authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill and FY2023 funding is awarded for a three-year period beginning Sept. 30, 2023. Since 2006, USDA has invested more than $1 billion through the block grant program to fund nearly 12,000 projects that have increased the long-term successes of producers and enhanced marketing opportunities for U.S. specialty crops products.
