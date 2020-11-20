CADILLAC — With the holidays fast approaching, the Huron-Manistee National Forests are offering a free Christmas Tree tag to any fourth and fifth-grade student with the Every Kid Outdoors pass.
“For many families, going out into the forest to find a tree for the holidays is a treasured tradition that has been carried on for generations,‘ said Joshua Veal, Public Affairs Officer for the Huron-Manistee National Forests. “For others, this is an opportunity to create a new tradition and discover the joy of bringing a tree home from your national forest and creating special memories.‘
When planning an outing, families should keep safety in mind for a successful tree-cutting adventure.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, good planning begins with wearing warm, waterproof clothing and packing the following items: a handsaw or similar instrument to cut your tree, pruning shears to trim low-hanging branches near the tree’s stump, rope or cables to secure the tree to your vehicle and food and water.
The Huron-Manistee National Forests recommends budgeting several hours to locate and cut a Christmas tree. It is also important to tell a friend or neighbor where you are going and when you will be back and to be prepared for unplowed forest roads.
When harvesting a tree, it is important to remember to do so responsibly, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Individuals who purchase a Christmas tree tag should adhere to the following guidelines: harvest trees only on National Forest System lands that are open for cutting, cut only conifers that are less than 20 feet tall, ensure that stumps are less than six inches tall, cut trees for personal use only, attach a valid Christmas tree tag to each tree before removing it from the site at which it was cut and keep the tag attached to trees in transit.
To obtain a free 4th or 5th Grade Voucher, visit our Every Kid Outdoors webpage at www.fs.usda.gov and click on “Get Your Pass‘, and download a voucher.
Christmas Tree permits are also available for purchase at our Supervisor’s Office and District Offices. Please call your nearest office to arrange the purchase in advance. The phone numbers are
Supervisor’s Office in Cadillac: 231-775-2421
Cadillac/Manistee District Office: 231-848-7090
Baldwin/White Cloud District Office: 231-745-4631
Huron Shores District Office: 989-739-0728
Mio District Office: 989-826-3252
