CADILLAC — The Huron-Manistee National Forest Service is once again offering a free Christmas tree tag to any fourth grade student with an Every Kid Outdoors pass. All fourth graders are eligible to receive the pass that allows free access to federal lands and waterways for an entire year.
To participate in this opportunity, fourth-grade students must present their pass, or a paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website www.everykidoutdoors.gov. Students may then present their pass at a USDA Forest Service office to receive a free Christmas tree tag, a map of National Forest lands, and guidelines for cutting their tree.
“This is a great way to get students and their families out exploring their National Forests,‘ said Molly Allen, Acting Public Affairs Officer for the Huron-Manistee National Forests. “Picking out the prefect tree is a fun holiday tradition that families can enjoy together.‘
Christmas tree tags are also available to the general public at a cost of $5. Please bring a picture ID with you. Each tag is valid for one conifer from the Huron-Manistee National Forests, and families may purchase up to three tags per household.
