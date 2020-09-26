CADILLAC — The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority is getting a $9 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture's Office of Rural Development, Congressman John Moolenaar announced this week.
In December of 2019, the LMSA told users that the authority was requesting $9.5 million but that the sewer authority may not end up borrowing that much.
"You want to come in high," when asking the government for money in case bids are more expensive than you expected, Brian Sousa of Wade Trim Engineering said at the time.
The sewer authority did not immediately have comment on the loan but said a press release would be forthcoming next week.
The Water and Waste Disposal loan will be used to revamp the aging sewer system around Lake Mitchell at will include new pumps, repairing or replacing pump stations and improving system technology, the congressman's office said.
"This funding will help prevent health hazards and pollution, while benefiting water quality in the area,‘ Congressman Moolenaar said. “This support from USDA will help make sure that Cadillac residents have a reliable wastewater system and protect Lake Mitchell for future generations."
According to the USDA's, description, "The project will clean and televise the sewer mains, add new grinder pumps, repair or replace pump stations, and replace metered manholes with new flowmeters. The new flowmeters will increase the accuracy of how much discharge is being sent to the City of Cadillac, which will increase the accuracy of how much the authority pays to the city for treatment charges."
To repay the loan, it's expected that the sewer system's users will see a rate hike of $35 a month. That's been controversial, with some residents speaking out against the increase and questioning whether the system would truly need to borrow $9 million.
Several other Michigan communities also received grants and loans from the USDA's water and environmental program this week. The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority received the second-highest amount among 13 communities in Michigan, behind the village of Constantine ($13,395,000), and one of the largest awards nationally. The Cadillac News counted 76 awards announced this week totalling $200,923,532 in loans and $67,471,060 in grants (LMSA did not receive a grant).
