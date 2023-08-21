USDA revokes Missaukee animal sanctuary's exhibitors license

LAKE CITY — The United State Department of Agriculture has revoked Ryan and April Cicchelli’s license to show exotic animals at the couple’s rescue operation in Missaukee County.
The revocation comes following months of legal sparring between the Cicchellis and USDA attorneys, who contended that the couple should not be allowed to show animals because of false statements they made during an inspection in January 2022.
The license was revoked through a consent decision approved on July 24. As a part of the consent decision, all violations alleged by the USDA against the Cicchelli’s were resolved. The consent decision does not state any infractions for which the Cicchelli’s were found guilty. The only findings of fact listed in the decision pertain to the Cicchelli’s role as operators of Second Chance Rescue and Exotics.
Ryan Cicchelli told the Cadillac News that they agreed to comply with the decision rather than continue to battle the USDA in court.
“It’s been insanely hard on us financially,” Ryan said. “We decided it was time to put our family, our animals and our facility first. This doesn’t change the level of care we have for our animals at all.”
Even with the exhibitors license revoked, the Cicchellis still are able to operate Second Chance Rescue and Exotics. They just can’t open the doors of the facility for public events, which is disappointing, Ryan said, given that the reason they obtained the license in the first place was to hold fundraising events for the community.
“We had such a strong case we knew we would win,” April told the Cadillac News. “But they threatened our attorney and us and said once we won they would keep filing complaints to run us dry financially, so we decided not to play their games.”
The Cadillac News reached out to the USDA regarding the consent decision and the Cicchelli’s claim they were threatened at court but a representative said no one from the agency could comment at this time.
While they’re closed to the public now, Ryan said they don’t intend to stay that way forever. He said they’d like to bring some new animals in, including a giraffe, and re-apply for the exhibitors license in a couple of years.
In January 2022, officials from the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service first inspected the animal sanctuary in reference to a planned expansion. Ryan said they were trying to obtain a “felid license,” which would allow them to exhibit large cats such as cougars, lions and tigers.
During the inspection, USDA officials claimed “the applicant interfered ... by repeatedly providing false information to APHIS inspectors” regarding a cougar and a North American river otter.
“Specifically, when questioned as to whether all animals had been seen during the inspection, you indicated all animals had been seen and there were no additional animals,” reads the USDA order describing the inspection report. “APHIS officials then informed you they were in possession of a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) showing you had acquired a young mountain lion, which you denied. When APHIS officials told you the CVI showed the animals had been shipped to Michigan, you subsequently admitted you were in possession of the animal...”
The Cicchellis said this was a simple misunderstanding on their part, as they were under the impression that only the Michigan Department of Natural Resources had to be made aware of the cougar. While Ryan admits they did initially contest the USDA inspectors’ request to ascertain their ownership of the cougar, once they were educated on the proper rules and procedures, they fully complied.
As for the otter, Ryan said they only had the animal for a matter of hours before it was off the premises, so they didn’t realize the USDA needed to know about it as part of their inspection.
As a result of the inspection findings, the USDA denied the Cicchellis’ application for a felid license. In response, the Cicchellis appealed the matter to Administrative Law Judge Jill Clifton, who upheld the denial. Ryan said Clifton told them that they should have informed the USDA of the cougar and otter, even if they thought at the time that it was unnecessary to do so.
Cicchelli’s Second Chance Rescue and Exotics is home to more than 150 animals, including an Asiatic water buffalo, cynomolgus monkey, mountain coati, olive baboon, red kangaroo, ring-tailed lemur, zebra, wolves and several alligators.
